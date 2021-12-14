AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.97

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 211146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of analysts have commented on AT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.43.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.76 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

