Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Decreases By 98.4%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,344,197,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,756,750. Healthier Choices Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.32 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.