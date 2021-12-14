Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in November

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 5,438,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSUMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 8,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

