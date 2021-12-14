Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 7,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

