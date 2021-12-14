Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.90. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

NYSE BLD traded down $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $269.54. 4,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.46. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $167.82 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.