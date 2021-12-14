$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 8,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,755. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.