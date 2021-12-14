iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

