Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 187,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

