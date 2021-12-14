Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

