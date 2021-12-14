Peoples Bank OH Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 33,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

