Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,177. Toast has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

