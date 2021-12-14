ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CCXI traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 15,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,442. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.