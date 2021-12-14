Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

