United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 353 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

