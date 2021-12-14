Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 92.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NIKE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

