The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE TMAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Music Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMAC. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

