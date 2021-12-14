Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in November

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of GRF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

