Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

