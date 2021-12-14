Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Declines By 91.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.54. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

