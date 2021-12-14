Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Declines By 91.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.54. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
