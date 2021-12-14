Washington Trust Bank Invests $418,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

