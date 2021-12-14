Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 23,770 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72.
George Weston stock traded up C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$143.32. 113,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,259. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
