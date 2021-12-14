Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 23,770 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72.

George Weston stock traded up C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$143.32. 113,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,259. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.73.

Get George Weston alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.