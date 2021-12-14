Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$31,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,766,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,875,230.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

TSE PNE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,314. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.41 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.