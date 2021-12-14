Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Trading Up 4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 10,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
