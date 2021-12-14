Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Trading Up 4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 10,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

