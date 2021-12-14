Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 4,237 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 14,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

