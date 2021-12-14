Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 175 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $182,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

