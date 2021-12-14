Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

