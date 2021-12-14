State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,219 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $74,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.36 on Tuesday, reaching $908.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,829. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $915.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

