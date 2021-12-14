Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.31). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $664,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,791 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Natera by 36.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 111.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,932. Natera has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

