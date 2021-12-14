Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

OLLI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,219. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

