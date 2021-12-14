$27.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.52 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Conifer posted sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $115.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNFR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conifer by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNFR remained flat at $$2.33 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,112. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.