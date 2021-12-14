NFTLootBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,747.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $44,747.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.38 or 0.00102857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.24 or 0.07957704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.00 or 1.00212127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

