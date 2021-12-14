Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VBR stock opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

