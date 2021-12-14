Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BLOZF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 158,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
