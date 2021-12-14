Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLOZF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 158,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.