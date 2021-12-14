BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
