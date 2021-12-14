BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.