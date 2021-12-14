BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the November 15th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

