Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 35,552,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,754,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

