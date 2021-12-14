Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the November 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $$48.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

