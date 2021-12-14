iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $36,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,601. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.51 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

