$12.09 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.49 and the highest is $12.70. Cable One posted earnings of $9.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,706.80. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,819. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,785.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

