Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,882.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,725.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

