Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $2,815,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

