Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $173.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $577.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $580.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.67 million, with estimates ranging from $728.57 million to $812.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. 7,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

