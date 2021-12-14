Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 15,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

