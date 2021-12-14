Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 63,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

