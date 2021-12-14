Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,054. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

