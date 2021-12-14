Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 7.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $48,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.65. 32,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,962. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

