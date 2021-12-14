Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

