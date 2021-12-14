Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 3,553 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 45,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,536. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

