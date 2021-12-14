Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

SYK traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $256.20. 4,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

