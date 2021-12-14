Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

